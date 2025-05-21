Camp Report Day 11

May 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Alouettes held a single practice today on the outdoor field of the Complex sportif Claude-Beaulieu in Saint-Jérôme.

Tyrice Beverette, who was the East Division's Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, is hoping to have another strong campaign. Although he is a star in the league, the linebacker is still underrated by many football fans.

"Every time I step on the field, it's an opportunity. We're lucky to be able to play football. You have to enjoy it because it can all end very quickly. I still have in mind the fact that I didn't win CFL Defensive Player of the Year. That motivates me to push even harder. I thrive on those kinds of challenges."

- Tyrice Beverette

One player who has been turning heads on the offensive line since the beginning of camp is guard Donny Ventrelli. Quietly, he's been practicing with the starters and showing solid physical skills.

"Don is a very versatile player who can line up in multiple spots on the offensive line. He's showing great work ethic and has excellent potential. We've been working on our communication along the offensive line in recent days. We've been facing Noel Thorpe's defensive system since the start of camp. We need to keep working on our concepts to diversify our plays and how we react."

- Luc Brodeur-Jourdain

"I'm really happy with my camp so far. I was on the practice squad last year and I learned a lot. Now, I finally have the chance to prove myself and I want to seize this opportunity. I love the chemistry among the guys on the line. There's a great team spirit. We're always together and do a lot of activities. We're like brothers."

- Donny Ventrelli

Transaction

The Alouettes have added American defensive back Jashon Prophete (Northern Illinois).







