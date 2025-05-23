Lions Release Prime Production Holds & Open Sales for On-Field Passes to Catch Snoop Dogg Concert Kickoff Performance

May 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - With the excitement continuing to mount for our Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 7 presented by BC Federation of Labour, the BC Lions announced TODAY that limited prime lower bowl seating has become available for the home opener.

These mid-field seats provide fans with the best viewing for Snoop Dogg who hits the stage at 5:45 pm as this year's pre-game headliner. Fans are encouraged to act quickly as we drive toward the goal line for another home opener sellout.

The Lions also opened sales for on-field passes for Snoop Dogg's performance. Passes can be secured for $104.20 per person, giving fans the best experience to capture unique photos and videos for our latest Concert Kickoff.

Our 50/50 program is proudly presented by Prospera Credit Union with all proceeds going to amateur football in British Columbia. The guaranteed jackpot for June 7 is $150,000.

Ticket sales begin when the gates to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place open right through until halftime. Online purchases remain open until the end of the third quarter.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.