Tiger-Cats Ink Defensive Back and Wide Receiver

May 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Cam Lockridge and American wide receiver Matt Landers, the team announced today.

Lockridge is a 6-0, 182-pound defensive back whose collegiate career included stops at Reedley (2019), Hawaii (2020-2021), and Fresno State (2022-2024). The Tampa, Florida native appeared in 11 games at Reedley, recording 47 tackles (39 solo) and one tackle for loss. In 18 games at Hawaii, he tallied 73 tackles (58 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, and 11 passes defended. During his final collegiate stint at Fresno State, Lockridge contributed 89 tackles (59 solo), 6 tackles for loss, and 17 passes defended.

Landers, 25, previously spent time with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and New England Patriots. The 6-4, 200-pound native of St. Petersburg, Florida played his collegiate football at Georgia (2017-2020), Toledo (2021), and Arkansas (2022), appearing in 50 games and recording 79 receptions for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The football club also announced the following player has been released from the team:

AMER - RB - Chris Smith







Canadian Football League Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.