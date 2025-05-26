Elks Sign Six-Foot-Nine Offensive Lineman, Linebacker

May 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks continue to make moves ahead of the conclusion of CFL Training Camp, signing American offensive lineman Greg Eiland and American linebacker Brock Mogensen.

In addition, the Elks have released American defensive backs Steve Stephens IV and Chris Jackson.

Eiland (6'9, 315) joins the Elks after four seasons for professional football. The Philadelphia, Mississippi product most recently suited up for the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League from 2024 until May of this year. Prior to the UFL, Eiland spent several seasons on the Seattle Seahawks practice roster from 2021 to 2023. In college, the giant offensive lineman was a fixture of the Mississippi State Bulldogs trenches, suiting up for 47 games from 2016 to 2020.

Mogensen (6'2, 234) adds to an already star studded Elks linebacking core. The 25-year-old joins the Green and Gold after a lauded career at the University of South Dakota. Mogensen spent six years with the Coyotes (2018-2023), racking up 399 total tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions in 50 games for the school. His accolades include being named First-team FCS All-American in 2023, Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, and he was named to the MVFC All-Conference team three times (first team in 2023, second team in 2021 and 2022).

Mogensen would join the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, spending the season on the practice squad.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Greg Eiland | AMER | OL | 6'9 | 321 LBS | 1998-02-11 | Philadelphia, MS | Mississippi State

Brock Mogensen | AMER | LB | 6'2 | 234 LBS | 2000-02-09 | Farmington, MN | South Dakota

RELEASED:

Steve Stephens IV | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 205 LBS | 2000-08-08 | Fresno, CA | Oregon

Christopher Jackson | AMER | DB | 5'10 | 193 LBS | 1998-04-13 | Minneapolis, MN | Marshall







