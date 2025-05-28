Griffin Released

May 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the following player has been released by the club:

AMER- RB- Khalan Griffin







