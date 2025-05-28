Elks Make Change at Kicker

May 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed American kicker Brayden Narveson and released National kicker Campbell Fair, the club announced Wednesday.

Narveson (6'0, 215) joins the Elks after spending the 2024 season as a member of the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. He appeared in six games for the Packers, connecting on 12 of 17 field goals (70.6 per cent) and a perfect 16 of 16 on extra points. Narveson also appeared in a single game for the Titans, missing his lone field goal attempt while going successfully kicking two extra points.

The 25-year-old attended North Carolina State (2023), Western Kentucky (2020-2022), and Iowa State (2018-2019) - completing 78 per cent of his field goal attempts (71 of 91) and all 196 extra point attempts over his college career.

Narveson was named Second Team All-Conference USA in both 2020 and 2021.

SIGNED:

Brayden Narveson | AMER | K | 6'0 | 260 LBS | 1999-09-28 | Scottsdale, AZ | NC State

RELEASED:

Campbell Fair | NAT | K | 6'0 | 165 LBS | 2000-04-10 | Oakville, ON | Ottawa







