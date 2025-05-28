Lions Partner with Wings Restaurants for Home Game Express Bus Program

May 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are excited to announce a partnership with WINGS Restaurants for a fun, safe, and convenient way to take in the action in 2025.

Starting with Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 7, WINGS EXPRESS allows fans can go to any lower mainland WINGS location to purchase a ticket package for any of our six weekend home games. The package includes a charter bus trip courtesy TRAXX Coachlines directly to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place and back to WINGS following the game.

"We're thrilled to partner with the BC Lions on this exciting new game-day experience. The Express Bus Program is a perfect match for WINGS Restaurants + Pubs," says VP of Goldwings Entertainment Laticia Naicker.

"It brings people together, celebrates local pride, and delivers the kind of fun, community-focused energy we love to be part of. We can't wait to help fans ride in style to the roar at BC Place."

Packages are available at all WINGS locations in the lower mainland: Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Langley, Port Moody, Richmond, Surrey and Tsawwassen.

In addition to Concert Kickoff against Edmonton, packages are available for the following regular season home games: Saturday, June 21 (Winnipeg), Saturday, July 19 (Saskatchewan), Sunday, July 27 (Hamilton), Saturday, August 16 (Montreal), and Saturday, October 4 (Calgary).







