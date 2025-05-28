Lions Sign Laulile, Release Bowden

May 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops)- The BC Lions announced the following transactions on Wednesday.

Signed to roster: American defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile.

Released from roster: American wide receiver Lynn Bowden.

Laulile (6'4, 285 lbs)- returns to Kamloops after being with the team during mini-camp. Before moving north, Laulile signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 and had stints with Denver, San Francisco and New Orleans over the next five years.

In 33 games at BYU from 2014-16, he registered 47 total tackles (28 solo, 19 assisted), 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception.







