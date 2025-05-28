Lions Sign Laulile, Release Bowden
May 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Kamloops)- The BC Lions announced the following transactions on Wednesday.
Signed to roster: American defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile.
Released from roster: American wide receiver Lynn Bowden.
Laulile (6'4, 285 lbs)- returns to Kamloops after being with the team during mini-camp. Before moving north, Laulile signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 and had stints with Denver, San Francisco and New Orleans over the next five years.
In 33 games at BYU from 2014-16, he registered 47 total tackles (28 solo, 19 assisted), 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception.
