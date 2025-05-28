Rapport du Camp - Jour 17 / Training Camp Report - Day 17

May 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes held their final training camp practice at the Centre sportif Claude-Beaulieu in Saint-Jérôme. Head coach Jason Maas was proud of the players, who worked hard over the past three weeks. The last two days were especially challenging due to the sweltering heat.

"If Caleb Evans is ready, he'll likely start the game... Then James Morgan and Jonathan Sénécal will finish the game. If Evans isn't able to go, McLeod Bethel-Thompson could see some action for a quarter. Evans had a strong camp and he will need to pass some tests before getting the green light."

- Jason Maas

The Alouettes head coach also praised quarterback James Morgan:

"The last game wasn't easy for him - he came in during the fourth quarter, in the rain, with limited reps. That's not easy. You sit around for a long time and then you have to perform when your name is called. Despite that, he did a good job. He always puts in extra time after practices - that guy really wants it. I like his work ethic, and it's worth mentioning."

- Jason Maas

Maas also confirmed that receiver Tyson Philpot won't play on Friday. He'll make his debut in the season opener against Toronto on June 6.

"Practices are definitely harder than the games, so there's no doubt I'll be ready for June 6. I'm happy my body is keeping up."

- Tyson Philpot

Transaction

The Alouettes have signed national kicker Philippe Boyer (Montreal) and released American wide receiver Omarion Dollison (James Madison).

Schedule

Thursday, May 29

12:15 AM - Walkthrough on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park

Friday, May 30

7 PM - The Montreal Alouettes visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place

Saturday, May 31

No practice







