One Released, One Retired

July 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Friday:

Player released:

Don Callis (A), DB, Troy

Player retired:

Joshua Sloan (G), P, Memphis

