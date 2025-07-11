One Released, One Retired
July 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Friday:
Player released:
Don Callis (A), DB, Troy
Player retired:
Joshua Sloan (G), P, Memphis
