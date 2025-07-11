Calgary at Saskatchewan Postponed to July 12 at 2 p.m. Local/ 4 p.m. ET

TORONTO - Due to air quality concerns, the Canadian Football League (CFL) game between the Calgary Stampeders and the Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 11 has been postponed to Saturday, July 12 at 2 p.m. local/4 p.m. ET. The decision was made by the CFL League Office, the competing teams and the CFL Players' Association.

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. local/9 p.m. ET, before being delayed. In order for players to take the field, the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI+) must be seven or below. The index failed to reach the threshold needed to safely commence the game.

Tickets for the postponed game will be valid for the make-up game.

UPDATED WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

July 12 | CGY at SSK | 4 p.m. ET

July 12 | OTT at HAM | 7 p.m. ET

July 13 | BC at EDM | 7 p.m. ET







