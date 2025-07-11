Tonight's Game Between the Stampeders and Roughriders Delayed Due to Air Quality

July 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has enacted its Weather Protocol to delay kickoff for tonight's game.

The Calgary Stampeders taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders will begin at approximately 7:45 p.m. local/9:45 p.m. ET, due to air quality concerns.

The decision to delay the game was jointly made by the league, the competing teams and the CFL Players' Association.

The league will continue to monitor the situation in Regina. Should the status of the game change, further updates will be provided.

The Weather Protocol was developed by the CFL and the league's Management Council to address in-game situations where the safety of players, officials and fans may be affected by inclement weather.







