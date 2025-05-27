Stampeders Release Hyman

May 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have released American receiver Ishmael Hyman.

Hyman appeared in five regular-season games for the Stamps in 2024 - the James Madison University product's only season with the club - and made 18 catches for 220 yards and one touchdown.

Stampeders training camp resumes at McMahon Stadium on Tuesday morning in preparation for the 2025 regular-season home-opener on Saturday, June 7 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.







