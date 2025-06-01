Ticats Prepare Roster for Opener
June 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today:
The following players have been signed to practice roster agreements:
NAT - DL - Kyle Samson
NAT - DL - Ty Anderson
NAT - OL - Jakub Szott
NAT - WR - Keaton Bruggeling
AMER - DL - Philip Ossai
AMER - LB - Kyler Fisher
AMER - OL - Brayden Swartout
AMER - WR - Josh Johnson
AMER - RB - Treshaun Ward
AMER - DB - Zamari Walton
The following players have been released:
NAT - DB - Jake Nitychoruk
NAT - DB - Ronan Horrall
NAT - DL - Nate Martey
NAT - OL - Félix Despins
NAT - OL - John Kourtis
NAT - TE - Bruno LaBelle
NAT - WR - Luther Hakunavanhu
NAT - K - Eric Maximuik
AMER - DB - Qwuantrezz Knight
AMER - DB - Cam Lockridge
AMER - DB - Kendarius Smith
AMER - LB - Jason Johnson
AMER - LB - DQ Thomas
AMER - DL - Thomas Gore
AMER - DL - Tyshun Render
AMER - OL - Preston Wilson
AMER - TE - Cam McDonald
AMER - WR - Phillip Brooks
AMER - WR - Isaiah Zuber
AMER - WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison
AMER - WR - Matt Landers
AMER - WR - OJ Hilaire
AMER - QB - Gavin Hardison
GLO - P - Josh Green
