Ticats Prepare Roster for Opener

June 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today:

The following players have been signed to practice roster agreements:

NAT - DL - Kyle Samson

NAT - DL - Ty Anderson

NAT - OL - Jakub Szott

NAT - WR - Keaton Bruggeling

AMER - DL - Philip Ossai

AMER - LB - Kyler Fisher

AMER - OL - Brayden Swartout

AMER - WR - Josh Johnson

AMER - RB - Treshaun Ward

AMER - DB - Zamari Walton

The following players have been released:

NAT - DB - Jake Nitychoruk

NAT - DB - Ronan Horrall

NAT - DL - Nate Martey

NAT - OL - Félix Despins

NAT - OL - John Kourtis

NAT - TE - Bruno LaBelle

NAT - WR - Luther Hakunavanhu

NAT - K - Eric Maximuik

AMER - DB - Qwuantrezz Knight

AMER - DB - Cam Lockridge

AMER - DB - Kendarius Smith

AMER - LB - Jason Johnson

AMER - LB - DQ Thomas

AMER - DL - Thomas Gore

AMER - DL - Tyshun Render

AMER - OL - Preston Wilson

AMER - TE - Cam McDonald

AMER - WR - Phillip Brooks

AMER - WR - Isaiah Zuber

AMER - WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison

AMER - WR - Matt Landers

AMER - WR - OJ Hilaire

AMER - QB - Gavin Hardison

GLO - P - Josh Green







