Elks Reduce Roster Ahead of the Regular Season

June 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have reduced their roster ahead of the CFL's May 31st deadline. ¬â¹

The list of announced releases includes 19 Americans and eight Nationals. In addition, the Elks have assigned 11 players to their practice roster and added one to the suspended list. For the full list of transactions, see below.

Edmonton will now begin the regular season, opening their 2025 CFL campaign in B.C. on June 7 against the Lions. ¬â¹

TRANSACTIONS

ASSIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

Francis Bemiy | NAT | DL | 6'4 | 260 LBS | 1999-03-16 | Montreal, QC | Southern Utah

Jalon Calhoun | AMER | WR | 5'11 | 191 LBS | 2000-12-16 | Greenville, SC | Duke

Greg Eiland | AMER | OL | 6'8 | 321 LBS | 1998-02-11 | Philadelphia, MS | Mississippi State

Bradley Hladik | NAT | FB | 6'3 | 245 ¬â¹ LBS | 2000-11-10 | Vernon, BC | British Columbia

Kearis Jackson | AMER | WR | 6'0 | 2000 LBS | 1999-12-09 | Fort Valley, GA | Georgia

Isaiah Knight | NAT | RB | 6'2 | 215 LBS | 2003-06-05 | Ottawa, ON | British Columbia

Kenny Logan Jr | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 210 LBS | 2000-10-25 | St. Augustine, FL | Kansas

Tyson Middlemost | NAT | WR | 6'1 | 205 LBS | 1998-01-29 | Dundas, ON | McMaster

Jaxon Morkin | NAT | OL | 6'3 | 306 LBS | 2001-03-04 | Windsor, ON | Windsor

Alex Raich | GLOB | LB | 6'3 | 225 LBS | 1996-11-17 | Switzerland | Kansas

JJ Ross | AMER | DB | 6'3 | 195 LBS | 2002-02-11 | Cincinnati, OH | Western Illinois

RELEASED:

Cole Birdow | AMER | OL | 6'5 | 315 LBS | 2001-01-16 | Westminster, MD | Merrimack College

Clayton Bradley | AMER | OL | 6'6 | 310 LBS | 1996-10-07 | Orange, CA | ¬â¹ UNLV

Shakel Brown | AMER | DL | 6'3 | 295 LBS | 1998-12-04 | Miami, FL | Troy

Jerrell Cummings | NAT | DB | 5'10 | 185 LBS | 2001-11-17 | Vancouver, BC | British Columbia

Demetries Ford | AMER | DB | 5'9 | 180 LBS | 2001-01-27 | South Miami, FL | Arizona State

Wyatt Hansen | AMER | OL | 6'5 | 312 LBS | 2002-11-12 | Kent, WA | Washington

Daniel Hocevar | NAT | OL | 6'4 | 300 LBS | 2001-02-13 | Hamilton, ON | Guelph

Alexander Hollins | AMER | WR | 6'0 | 170 LBS | 1996-11-24 | Yazoo City, MS | Eastern Illinois

Kolby Hurford | NAT | WR | 6'1 | 183 LBS | 2002-01-26 | Redwater, AB | Alberta

Clayton Isbell | AMER | LB | 6'2 | 220 LBS | 2000-08-03 | St. Charles, IL | Coastal Carolina

JJ Laap | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 190 LBS | 2001-01-28 | Stony Brook, NY | Cortland State

Quincy Ledet Jr. | AMER | DL | 6'2 | 315 LBS | 2001-10-17 | Orange, TX | Texas Tech

Marcus Lewis | AMER | DB | 6'1 | 196 LBS | 1996-07-29 | Washington, DC | Maryland

Charles Looes | AMER | DL | 6'3 | 275 LBS | 2001-06-07 | Hillsdale, NJ | Rice

Reece Martin | NAT | DL | 6'4 | 285 LBS | 2000-09-15 | Moncton, NB | Mount Allison

DeWayne McBride | AMER | RB | 5'11 | 215 LBS | 200107-08 | Starke, FL | UAB

Brock Mogensen | AMER | LB | 6'2 | 235 LBS | 2000-02-09 | Farmington, MN | South Dakota

Bradyn Narveson | AMER | K | 6'0 | 215 LBS | 1999-09-28 | Scottsdale, AZ | NC State

Romeo Nash | NAT | DB | 6'1 | 196 LBS | 2001-05-07 | Calgary, AB | Alberta

Domenico Piazza | NAT | OL | 6'2 | 290 LBS | 2000-05-29 | Mercier, QC | McGill

Artavis Pierce | AMER | RB | 5'11 ¬â¹ | 208 LBS | 1996-05-16 | Lake Alfred, FL | Oregon State

Jacob Plamondon | NAT | FB | 6'3 | 230 LBS | 1998-11-06 | Red Deer, AB | Calgary

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint | AMER | WR | 6'2 | 205 LBS | 2002-01-08 | Pompano Beach. FL | Georgia

Grant Smith | AMER | OL | 6'5 | 325 LBS | 1999-12-15 | Celina, TX | South Dakota Mines

Jackson Tachinski | NAT | WR | 6'4 | 215 LBS | 2001-12-04 | Winnipeg, MB | Manitoba

Roterius Torrence | AMER | DB | 6'3 | 200 LBS | 2001-04-01 | Bessemer, AL | Arizona State

Luquay Washington Jr | AMER | DL | 6'1 | 232 LBS | 2001-05-11 | Waldorf, MD | Central Connecticut

SUSPENDED LIST:

Will McElvain | AMER | QB | 5'11 | 185 LBS | 1999-09-08 | Des Moines, IO | Central Arkansas







