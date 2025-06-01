Elks Reduce Roster Ahead of the Regular Season
June 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have reduced their roster ahead of the CFL's May 31st deadline. ¬â¹
The list of announced releases includes 19 Americans and eight Nationals. In addition, the Elks have assigned 11 players to their practice roster and added one to the suspended list. For the full list of transactions, see below.
Edmonton will now begin the regular season, opening their 2025 CFL campaign in B.C. on June 7 against the Lions. ¬â¹
TRANSACTIONS
ASSIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:
Francis Bemiy | NAT | DL | 6'4 | 260 LBS | 1999-03-16 | Montreal, QC | Southern Utah
Jalon Calhoun | AMER | WR | 5'11 | 191 LBS | 2000-12-16 | Greenville, SC | Duke
Greg Eiland | AMER | OL | 6'8 | 321 LBS | 1998-02-11 | Philadelphia, MS | Mississippi State
Bradley Hladik | NAT | FB | 6'3 | 245 ¬â¹ LBS | 2000-11-10 | Vernon, BC | British Columbia
Kearis Jackson | AMER | WR | 6'0 | 2000 LBS | 1999-12-09 | Fort Valley, GA | Georgia
Isaiah Knight | NAT | RB | 6'2 | 215 LBS | 2003-06-05 | Ottawa, ON | British Columbia
Kenny Logan Jr | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 210 LBS | 2000-10-25 | St. Augustine, FL | Kansas
Tyson Middlemost | NAT | WR | 6'1 | 205 LBS | 1998-01-29 | Dundas, ON | McMaster
Jaxon Morkin | NAT | OL | 6'3 | 306 LBS | 2001-03-04 | Windsor, ON | Windsor
Alex Raich | GLOB | LB | 6'3 | 225 LBS | 1996-11-17 | Switzerland | Kansas
JJ Ross | AMER | DB | 6'3 | 195 LBS | 2002-02-11 | Cincinnati, OH | Western Illinois
RELEASED:
Cole Birdow | AMER | OL | 6'5 | 315 LBS | 2001-01-16 | Westminster, MD | Merrimack College
Clayton Bradley | AMER | OL | 6'6 | 310 LBS | 1996-10-07 | Orange, CA | ¬â¹ UNLV
Shakel Brown | AMER | DL | 6'3 | 295 LBS | 1998-12-04 | Miami, FL | Troy
Jerrell Cummings | NAT | DB | 5'10 | 185 LBS | 2001-11-17 | Vancouver, BC | British Columbia
Demetries Ford | AMER | DB | 5'9 | 180 LBS | 2001-01-27 | South Miami, FL | Arizona State
Wyatt Hansen | AMER | OL | 6'5 | 312 LBS | 2002-11-12 | Kent, WA | Washington
Daniel Hocevar | NAT | OL | 6'4 | 300 LBS | 2001-02-13 | Hamilton, ON | Guelph
Alexander Hollins | AMER | WR | 6'0 | 170 LBS | 1996-11-24 | Yazoo City, MS | Eastern Illinois
Kolby Hurford | NAT | WR | 6'1 | 183 LBS | 2002-01-26 | Redwater, AB | Alberta
Clayton Isbell | AMER | LB | 6'2 | 220 LBS | 2000-08-03 | St. Charles, IL | Coastal Carolina
JJ Laap | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 190 LBS | 2001-01-28 | Stony Brook, NY | Cortland State
Quincy Ledet Jr. | AMER | DL | 6'2 | 315 LBS | 2001-10-17 | Orange, TX | Texas Tech
Marcus Lewis | AMER | DB | 6'1 | 196 LBS | 1996-07-29 | Washington, DC | Maryland
Charles Looes | AMER | DL | 6'3 | 275 LBS | 2001-06-07 | Hillsdale, NJ | Rice
Reece Martin | NAT | DL | 6'4 | 285 LBS | 2000-09-15 | Moncton, NB | Mount Allison
DeWayne McBride | AMER | RB | 5'11 | 215 LBS | 200107-08 | Starke, FL | UAB
Brock Mogensen | AMER | LB | 6'2 | 235 LBS | 2000-02-09 | Farmington, MN | South Dakota
Bradyn Narveson | AMER | K | 6'0 | 215 LBS | 1999-09-28 | Scottsdale, AZ | NC State
Romeo Nash | NAT | DB | 6'1 | 196 LBS | 2001-05-07 | Calgary, AB | Alberta
Domenico Piazza | NAT | OL | 6'2 | 290 LBS | 2000-05-29 | Mercier, QC | McGill
Artavis Pierce | AMER | RB | 5'11 ¬â¹ | 208 LBS | 1996-05-16 | Lake Alfred, FL | Oregon State
Jacob Plamondon | NAT | FB | 6'3 | 230 LBS | 1998-11-06 | Red Deer, AB | Calgary
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint | AMER | WR | 6'2 | 205 LBS | 2002-01-08 | Pompano Beach. FL | Georgia
Grant Smith | AMER | OL | 6'5 | 325 LBS | 1999-12-15 | Celina, TX | South Dakota Mines
Jackson Tachinski | NAT | WR | 6'4 | 215 LBS | 2001-12-04 | Winnipeg, MB | Manitoba
Roterius Torrence | AMER | DB | 6'3 | 200 LBS | 2001-04-01 | Bessemer, AL | Arizona State
Luquay Washington Jr | AMER | DL | 6'1 | 232 LBS | 2001-05-11 | Waldorf, MD | Central Connecticut
SUSPENDED LIST:
Will McElvain | AMER | QB | 5'11 | 185 LBS | 1999-09-08 | Des Moines, IO | Central Arkansas
