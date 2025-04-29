RedBlacks Select Ethan Jordan with 51st Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected Wilfrid Laurier University receiver Ethan Jordan with their sixth-round pick, 51st overall, in the 2025 CFL Draft.

A native of Chatham, Ontario, Jordan suited up for the Golden Hawks where he recorded 99 receptions for 1479 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games. Ethan helped Laurier win the Yates Cup and Uteck Bowl in 2024. During the 2023-24 season, he was named an OUA First-Team All-Star and U Sports First-Team All-Canadian.

