Roughriders Sign Running Back Mario Anderson
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Mario Anderson.
Anderson (5'9-208) is coming off a sensational 2024 season at Memphis where he rushed for 1,362 yards and 18 touchdowns. In eight of his 13 games played Anderson rushed for 100 or more yards, most notably, he rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 52-44 win over North Texas. In his last regular season game, Anderson rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown in a 34-24 win over Tulane. As well, he scored two touchdowns (one on a run and one on a reception) to help Memphis defeat West Virginia 42-37 in the Frisco Bowl. Anderson also caught 52 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns that season. In recognition of his strong play, Anderson was nominated for the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes outstanding performance on the field, in the community, and in the classroom.
Prior to Memphis, Anderson played for South Carolina where he rushed for 707 yards and three scores (one of which was on a 75-yard run) while catching 22 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.
Anderson began his collegiate career at Newberry College, where he played three seasons (2020-2022). During his time at Newberry, he rushed for 3,301 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 2022, he rushed for 1,560 yards and scored 19 touchdowns en route to earning the First-Team All-American honours in the Division II ranks.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025
- Roughriders Sign Running Back Mario Anderson - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Global Draft: The Als Pick from Australia - Montreal Alouettes
- Stamps Pick Vassett in Global Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks Select Two in CFL Global Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Make Two Selections in the 2025 Global Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Calgary Takes Australia's Fraser Masin First Overall in 2025 CFL Global Draft - CFL
- Edmonton Elks Select Two in 2025 CFL Global Draft - Edmonton Elks
- Lions Grab Two Kickers from Ireland in Global Draft - B.C. Lions
- Toronto Argonauts 2025 CFL Global Draft Class Unveiled - Toronto Argonauts
- Tiger-Cats Complete Draft-Day Trade with Winnipeg - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Agree to Trade with Hamilton Tiger-Cats - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Calgary Selects Punter Fraser Masin with Top Pick in Global Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back to Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Roughriders Sign Running Back Mario Anderson
- Riders Make Two Selections in the 2025 Global Draft
- Riders Add East Michigan Defensive Lineman Justin Jefferson
- Roughriders Sign Versatile Offensive Lineman Jahmir Ross-Johnson
- Riders Sign Receiver Jayden Horace