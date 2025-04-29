Calgary Selects Punter Fraser Masin with Top Pick in Global Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders selected Australian punter Fraser Masin with the first overall pick in Tuesday morning's Canadian Football League global draft.

Masin spent the past three seasons punting for the University of Mississippi.

Fraser Masin (pronounced muh-SIN) Punter College: Mississippi Height: 6.04 Weight: 230 Born: Sept. 11, 2001 Birthplace: Brisbane, AU

In 2024 at Ole Miss, Masin averaged 46.6 yards on 36 punts with 14 punts that covered at least 50 yards including two kicks that exceeded 60 yards. He pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 16 occasions. He was a semi-finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to college football's top punter.

In 37 career games for the Rebels, Masin punted 125 times for 5,441 yards - a 43.5-yard average - with 41 punts that forced the opposition to start inside their own 20 and 26 punts that went at least 50 yards.

Prior to coming to North America, Masin played Australian-rules football, basketball and volleyball at St. Joseph's Nudgee College in Brisbane.

