RedBlacks Select Two in CFL Global Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS selected a pair of Australian punters in today's 2025 CFL Global Draft; taking Stephen F. Austin's Callum Eddings with the fifth overall pick, followed by Alabama product James Burnip in the second round, 14th overall.

Eddings transferred from McNeese State to Stephen F. Austin last season, averaging 45.3 yards per punt, with a total of 2,265 on 50 attempts, including a career-high 67-yarder against UIW on November 16. The Ivanhoe East, Victoria, Australia native was named Southland Conference (SLC) Special Teams Player of the Week following his team's contest against Nicholls on November 2.

Hailing from Mount Macedon, Victoria, Australia, Burnip ends his career with the Crimson Tide second in program history with a career average of 43.9 yards per punt. Helping Alabama hold opponents to a nation-leading one yard per punt return in 2024, Burnip's average of 45.4 yards per punt was good enough for fourth in the SEC, and ninth nationally. He was a semi-finalist for the Ray Guy Award for punter of the year, and earned Punter of the Week honours for his efforts against Wisconsin on September 14.

The REDBLACKS hold the third overall pick in tonight's CFL Draft, beginning at 6:00pm ET.

