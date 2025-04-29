Alouettes Select Five Quebec-Born Players in 2025

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes selected offensive lineman Tiger Shanks in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2025 CFL Draft Tuesday evening.

Here is the list of the drafted players:

Round (Selection), Name, Position, University

1 (5) Tiger Shanks, OL, UNLV

2 (14) Nate Beauchemin, DB, Calgary

3 (23) Gabriel Lessard, LB, Montréal

3 (26) Hakeem Harris, WR, Davenport

4 (35) Keanu Yazbeck, RB, Western

5 (44) Gabriel Maisonneuve, DL, Montréal

6 (53) Isaac Gaillardetz, WR, Laval

7 (62) Jonathan Sénécal, QB, Montréal

8 (70) Riley McLeod, LB, Western

Shanks (6'5'', 325 lbs.) spent five seasons with UNLV (2020-24), playing a total of 51 games in total. In 2024, the 23-year-old was named on the All-Mountain West Team for a second time in his career (first player from his university to win this award twice). He won the Outland and Lombardi Trophies "Pre Season Watch List".

"I am very honored to be a member of the Alouettes," said Shanks. "From my first interactions with the team during the interviews, I felt that it was a good fit. I will be ready to do whatever it takes to make the team and be a good teammate."

Beauchemin (6'2'', 204 lbs.) played for the Calgary Dinos (U SPORTS) from 2021-2024. In his last year, he played eight games and amassed four interceptions for 167 yards and two majors. He also earned 41 tackles, four knockdowns and forced a fumble. He was also named National Defensive Player of the Year and was elected on the "First Team All-Canadian".

Lessard (6'1'', 233 lbs.) played for the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2021 to 2024. In 34 games, he registered 41 tackles, one for loss and one sack.

Harris (6'0'', 210 lbs.) played for Davenport University from 2020 to 2024. In his last season, he caught 14 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Maisonneuve (6'3'', 236 lbs.) played for the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2021 to 2024. In 31 games, he amassed 47 tackles, nine sacks and forced three fumbles.

Gaillardetz (6'1'', 217 lbs.) played for the Université Laval Rouge et Or from 2021 to 2024. In 32 games, he caught 66 balls for 920 yards and seven majors.

Sénécal (6'0'', 201 lbs.) played four years with the Carabins de l'Université de Montréal from 2021 to 2024. In 41 games, he completed 833 passes on 1269 attempts. He gained 11, 247 yards and 60 touchdowns. He won the Vanier Cup in 2023 and was named the best player in the country that same year. In 2024, he was invited to the Alouettes training camp.

MacLeod (6'1'', 228 lbs.) played four years at Western University (2021-2024). In 43 games, he totalled 236 tackles, six sacks, one interception, forced two fumbles and broke up five passes.

