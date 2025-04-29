Alouettes Select Five Quebec-Born Players in 2025
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes selected offensive lineman Tiger Shanks in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2025 CFL Draft Tuesday evening.
Here is the list of the drafted players:
Round (Selection), Name, Position, University
1 (5) Tiger Shanks, OL, UNLV
2 (14) Nate Beauchemin, DB, Calgary
3 (23) Gabriel Lessard, LB, Montréal
3 (26) Hakeem Harris, WR, Davenport
4 (35) Keanu Yazbeck, RB, Western
5 (44) Gabriel Maisonneuve, DL, Montréal
6 (53) Isaac Gaillardetz, WR, Laval
7 (62) Jonathan Sénécal, QB, Montréal
8 (70) Riley McLeod, LB, Western
Shanks (6'5'', 325 lbs.) spent five seasons with UNLV (2020-24), playing a total of 51 games in total. In 2024, the 23-year-old was named on the All-Mountain West Team for a second time in his career (first player from his university to win this award twice). He won the Outland and Lombardi Trophies "Pre Season Watch List".
"I am very honored to be a member of the Alouettes," said Shanks. "From my first interactions with the team during the interviews, I felt that it was a good fit. I will be ready to do whatever it takes to make the team and be a good teammate."
Beauchemin (6'2'', 204 lbs.) played for the Calgary Dinos (U SPORTS) from 2021-2024. In his last year, he played eight games and amassed four interceptions for 167 yards and two majors. He also earned 41 tackles, four knockdowns and forced a fumble. He was also named National Defensive Player of the Year and was elected on the "First Team All-Canadian".
Lessard (6'1'', 233 lbs.) played for the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2021 to 2024. In 34 games, he registered 41 tackles, one for loss and one sack.
Harris (6'0'', 210 lbs.) played for Davenport University from 2020 to 2024. In his last season, he caught 14 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.
Maisonneuve (6'3'', 236 lbs.) played for the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2021 to 2024. In 31 games, he amassed 47 tackles, nine sacks and forced three fumbles.
Gaillardetz (6'1'', 217 lbs.) played for the Université Laval Rouge et Or from 2021 to 2024. In 32 games, he caught 66 balls for 920 yards and seven majors.
Sénécal (6'0'', 201 lbs.) played four years with the Carabins de l'Université de Montréal from 2021 to 2024. In 41 games, he completed 833 passes on 1269 attempts. He gained 11, 247 yards and 60 touchdowns. He won the Vanier Cup in 2023 and was named the best player in the country that same year. In 2024, he was invited to the Alouettes training camp.
MacLeod (6'1'', 228 lbs.) played four years at Western University (2021-2024). In 43 games, he totalled 236 tackles, six sacks, one interception, forced two fumbles and broke up five passes.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025
- Calgary Stampeders Draft Recap - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Select Seven in 2025 CFL Draft Including DL Saad and QB Rourke - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Edmonton Elks Select Seven in 2025 CFL Draft - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Select Five Quebec-Born Players in 2025 - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Complete 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Blue Bombers 2025 CFL Draft Summary - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Breaking Down the 2025 Class: Lions Grab Eight Prospects in Tuesday's CFL Draft - B.C. Lions
- Argos Add Eight Canadians to Roster During 2025 CFL Draft - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Select King Ambers with 68th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- RedBlacks Select Jayden Griffiths with 60th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- RedBlacks Select Ethan Jordan with 51st Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- RedBlacks Select Eric Cumberbatch with 42nd Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- RedBlacks Select Muftah Ageli with 33rd Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Calgary Stampeders Select Wide Receiver Damien Alford First Overall in 2025 CFL Draft - CFL
- RedBlacks Select Sam Carson with 12th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Rider Select DL Ali Saad Fourth Overall in the 2025 CFL Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Select Keelan White with 3rd Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stamps Select Alford with Top Pick - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Ink Kentucky DT Octavious Oxendine - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stamps Add O-Lineman to Camp Roster - Calgary Stampeders
- Roughriders Sign Running Back Mario Anderson - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Global Draft: The Als Pick from Australia - Montreal Alouettes
- Stamps Pick Vassett in Global Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks Select Two in CFL Global Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Make Two Selections in the 2025 Global Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Calgary Takes Australia's Fraser Masin First Overall in 2025 CFL Global Draft - CFL
- Edmonton Elks Select Two in 2025 CFL Global Draft - Edmonton Elks
- Lions Grab Two Kickers from Ireland in Global Draft - B.C. Lions
- Toronto Argonauts 2025 CFL Global Draft Class Unveiled - Toronto Argonauts
- Tiger-Cats Complete Draft-Day Trade with Winnipeg - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Agree to Trade with Hamilton Tiger-Cats - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Calgary Selects Punter Fraser Masin with Top Pick in Global Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back to Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Alouettes Select Five Quebec-Born Players in 2025
- Global Draft: The Als Pick from Australia
- Alouettes Sign DL D.J. Coleman
- Kicker David Côté Retires
- Als Sign OL Hunter Poncius