Blue Bombers Agree to Trade with Hamilton Tiger-Cats
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has acquired National running back Matthew Peterson (Alberta), the second pick in the first round of today's Global Draft, and the 39th pick overall (5th round) in the CFL Draft from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
In exchange, Hamilton receives National defensive lineman Kyle Samson, the eighth pick in the first round of the Global Draft, and the 36th overall selection in the CFL Draft (4th round).
