Tiger-Cats Trim Roster

CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Tiger-Cats Trim Roster

May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Sunday, the following players have been released:

AMER - OL - Bryson Broadway

AMER - OL - Grant Starck

AMER - REC - Trae Shropshire

AMER - QB - Tyler Huff

AMER - QB - Taulia Tagovailoa

NAT - DT - Reece Martin

AMER - LB - Justin Whiteside

AMER - LB - Chris Russell Jr

AMER - DB - Josh Deberry

AMER - DB - Eric Haney

AMER - DB - Darren Evans

AMER - DT - Tramel Walthour

