Tiger-Cats Trim Roster
May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Sunday, the following players have been released:
AMER - OL - Bryson Broadway
AMER - OL - Grant Starck
AMER - REC - Trae Shropshire
AMER - QB - Tyler Huff
AMER - QB - Taulia Tagovailoa
NAT - DT - Reece Martin
AMER - LB - Justin Whiteside
AMER - LB - Chris Russell Jr
AMER - DB - Josh Deberry
AMER - DB - Eric Haney
AMER - DB - Darren Evans
AMER - DT - Tramel Walthour
