Tiger-Cats Trim Roster

May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Sunday, the following players have been released:

AMER - OL - Bryson Broadway

AMER - OL - Grant Starck

AMER - REC - Trae Shropshire

AMER - QB - Tyler Huff

AMER - QB - Taulia Tagovailoa

NAT - DT - Reece Martin

AMER - LB - Justin Whiteside

AMER - LB - Chris Russell Jr

AMER - DB - Josh Deberry

AMER - DB - Eric Haney

AMER - DB - Darren Evans

AMER - DT - Tramel Walthour







Canadian Football League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.