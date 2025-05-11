Lions Pair Roster

May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - The BC Lions made the following transactions on Sunday.

Released from the roster:

American wide receiver Bailey Gaither

American defensive lineman Jeffrey Johnson

American defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile

American running back Nathaniel Peat

American wide receiver Joseph Scates

American quarterback Garrett Shrader

American offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart

American defensive back Anthony Witherstone

American wide receiver MJ Wright







Canadian Football League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.