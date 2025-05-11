Lions Pair Roster
May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Kamloops) - The BC Lions made the following transactions on Sunday.
Released from the roster:
American wide receiver Bailey Gaither
American defensive lineman Jeffrey Johnson
American defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile
American running back Nathaniel Peat
American wide receiver Joseph Scates
American quarterback Garrett Shrader
American offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart
American defensive back Anthony Witherstone
American wide receiver MJ Wright
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 11, 2025
- Camp Report Day 1 - Montreal Alouettes
- Lions Pair Roster - B.C. Lions
- Argos Ink First-Round Pick Jeremiah Ojo - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Make Defensive Change - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Elks Sign Two Prior to Training Camp - Edmonton Elks
- Tiger-Cats Trim Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Sign 2nd Round 2025 CFL Draft Selection Erik Andersen - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.