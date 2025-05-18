Blue Bombers Sign DL Kevin Pointer

May 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to roster:

American defensive lineman Kevin Pointer (6-1, 285, Wake Forest)







