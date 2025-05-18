Blue Bombers Sign DL Kevin Pointer
May 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to roster:
American defensive lineman Kevin Pointer (6-1, 285, Wake Forest)
