Lions in Langford Eve: All You Need to Know for 2025 Pre-Season Opener

May 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Langford) - It's a pre-season clash like no other. The BC Lions begin their 2025 journey on Monday against the Calgary Stampeders at Starlight Stadium. Kickoff is 1:00 pm.

The SOLD-OUT game day begins at 11:00 am with the gates opening and start of our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports, taking part inside Gate B.

Fans can enjoy $2 off Brisket Sandwiches made with our secret BBQ sauce and $3 off our special Mango Roar Margaritas.

The Backyard fun also includes Infusion VR Games, a chance to meet the Superheroes of Victoria and a performance from local magician Jason Verners. Fans can also stock up on new gear for 2025 with plenty of merchandise for sale.

The halftime fun features a musical performance at the Backyard location from local cover band The Bright Side plus the 2025 debut of our Uproar Dance Team.

Fans with tickets are encouraged to allow plenty of travel time and to arrive early at Starlight Stadium to help smooth the entry process.







