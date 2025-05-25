Argos Sign Canadian LB Ryan Collins

May 25, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the signing of Canadian LB Ryan Collins.

Collins (6'5"/235lbs) played 29 games over four seasons (2021-2024) at the University of Toronto and posted 100 tackles, five for loss, five sacks, four interceptions, six pass deflections and one fumble recovery. The Hamilton native participated in the 2023 East-West Bowl and was a team MVP three times while in high school.

The team also announced the release of American OL Jean Delance.







