Top Of The League Riders Clinch 1st Place And Host The Western Final

Rider Nation, it's happening! Following a momentous 27-19 win over the Toronto Argonauts, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially clinched home-field advantage for the 2025 Western Final - and that means playoff football is coming back to Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, November 8. With a trip to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg on the line, this will be the biggest game of the year - and it's happening right here, in front of the loudest fans in the league.

Tonight's win wasn't just a statement - it was history. For the fifth time in franchise history, the Roughriders have clinched first place with a home victory. And they've done it with two games left in the regular season. Now the team is just one post-season win away from a trip to the Grey Cup.

Tickets for the Western Final are already on sale with several popular options available for fans of all ages.

The BEL13VE Pack allows fans to grab a seat for the October 25 "Welcome to Fabulous Riderville" game and lock in your spot for the Western Final on November 8. Starting at under $66 plus tax for both games, this is your all-access pass to the best moments of the season. Tickets are going fast, so head to riderville.com/tickets.

Our popular Family Packages - which include two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $99 (plus tax) - will also be available for the playoffs, making it easy to bring the whole crew to the Western Final.

Fans can also take advantage of the Me +3 Package, offering one seat for free when you buy three for the biggest home game of the year. Whether you're rolling deep with family or rallying your game-day squad, there's a seat waiting for you at Mosaic.

Additionally, tickets in the recently announced Co-op Community Zone are available for $20 all-in for the Western Final, providing Rider fans and Co-op members across Saskatchewan access to the most affordable tickets in the stadium. These tickets are sold exclusively at participating Co-op gas bars, food stores and Home & Building locations across the province.4A1695E0ECAPH0PR12MB7958namp_--







