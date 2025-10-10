Pack the Dome: Lions Open Upper Bowl for Pivotal October 17 Battle with Elks

Published on October 10, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that upper bowl seating is OPEN for our Wild Wild West clash with the Edmonton Elks, presented by London Drugs. Kickoff next Friday at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 7:30 pm.

"The excitement for our push to a home playoff game has only increased day-by-day. We're calling on the great fans of British Columbia to pack the dome, as our quest for a home playoff game remains very much in play," said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

Our Backyard Party, presented by PlayNow Sports, moves INSIDE with Western-themed festivities including a mechanical bull and lasso performers.

Halftime features a music performance by Whiskey Blind.

Fans are also encouraged to bring toy or cash donations in support of London Drugs and Vancouver Firefighters.







