Week 19: Game Day at a Glance

Published on October 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Rider Nation, get ready-Friday night lights are about to hit a whole new level. With your Saskatchewan Roughriders just one win away from locking in home-field advantage for the Western Final, this weekend's showdown at Mosaic Stadium is going to be electric. On Friday, October 10, don't miss Lights Out: Land of the Living Skies presented by NexGen Energy-a high-energy game like no other. Kickoff against the Toronto Argonauts is set for 7 p.m., but the party starts long before that.

The Riders will be hitting the field in their fan-favourite Obsidian jerseys, and we want Rider Nation to match the energy. Wear your obsidian gear and be part of the excitement as we light up the night at Mosaic Stadium like never before.

Beginning at 4 p.m., Coors Light Party in the Park brings the energy with something for everyone. Kids can enjoy inflatables, face painting, and lawn games, while adults can take advantage of $5 Coors Light specials. The Otherz Band will bring the vibes to the Coors Light Stage alongside DJ Classee, with non-stop entertainment from the Harvard Media Rider Cheer Team and 620 CKRM Pep Band keeping the momentum building all the way to kickoff.

The Watermelon Crawl returns with a fresh twist to fire up the crowd. The pre-game atmosphere will hit new heights during the national anthem, featuring a powerful electric guitar performance that's sure to give fans goosebumps. At halftime, fans will light up the stadium with their phones in a spectacular light show, fully synced with high-energy performances from the Rider Cheer Team and Rider Flo.

And don't forget to gear up for the cooler months! Fans can stay warm with 25% off the Obsidian fleece blanket, available at the Rider Store or online at riderville.com.

The Roughriders are also excited to launch the BEL13VE Pack, which gives fans the option to attend one of the team's final two regular-season home games ("Lights Out" on October 10 or "Welcome to Fabulous Riderville" on October 25 presented by the Capital Auto Group) plus a ticket to a potential 2025 playoff game at Mosaic Stadium. The BEL13VE package starts at under $66 plus tax. BEL13VE packages, along with individual single-game tickets for the regular season and post-season, are available at riderville.com/tickets.

Still looking for single game tickets to the game? Visit Riderville.com or the Rider Ticket Office to lock in your seats. Family Ticket Packages are also available, starting at just $99 plus tax for a family of four.

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket!Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial videohereandhavea full FAQ andwrittentutorial atRiderville.com, just in case!

In transit?Rider Transitpresented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city, including SouthlandMall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and ScarthStreet. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8thAvenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs from each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the fourth quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game.

Please DO NOT bring purses, backpacks or camera bags, as they are prohibited.There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller.More details on the clear bag policy can be foundhere.

Come to the game early for our $5 Happy Hour special, which will apply exclusively to 355-millilitre cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour throughout the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, SportsCage Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours before kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Bike Valet!Whether youarrive atthe stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!The bike valet opens two hours before kickoff on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that ismonitoredthroughout its hours of operation.Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the Southeast corner of Confederation Park.

Water Bottle Refill!Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

Week 19

Your Saskatchewan Roughriders completed a sweep of Eastern Road teams by defeating the Ottawa REDBLACKS 20-13 on Friday. The victory improved Saskatchewan's league-best record to 11-4. That is the Roughriders' best record at the 15-game mark since 1970.

A.J. Ouellette improved his 2025 rushing yardage total to 1,110 rushing yards, which places him just 10 behind the league lead. Ouellette also has a team-high nine touchdowns (eight on the ground and one on a reception).

Against Ottawa, Trevor Harris moved into ninth in league history in completions (3,064) and also hit 4,000 passing yards this season. He has 4,097 yards after throwing for 341 in Ottawa.

Dohnte Meyers is enjoying a breakout season, with 65 catches for 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns - most recently a 66-yarder in Ottawa. Meyers and KeeSean Johnson have both exceeded 1,000 receiving yards this season.

On the defensive side, the Roughriders have allowed the fewest points in the league (346) and are tied for top spot in interceptions (21). Saskatchewan is also second overall in sacks, with 38 - three off the pace.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.