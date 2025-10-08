Stampeders Look to Tame Ticats

Published on October 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders are in Hamilton in Week 19 to face the East Division-leading Tiger-Cats. Kickoff time for the contest, which concludes a string of three consecutive road dates for the Red and White, is 1 p.m. MDT.

Calgary (8-7) is tied with Winnipeg for third place in the West, two points behind the BC Lions with the Stamps and Blue Bombers each holding a game in hand.

Hamilton (10-6) has a four-point lead on Montreal for top spot in the East with the Alouettes having played one fewer game.

The Stamps are attempting to snap a four-game losing streak including a 38-24 setback last week at Vancouver's BC Place. Hamilton is coming off a 47-29 victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

This is the second and final meeting of the regular season between the Stamps and Ticats. The clubs met in the regular-season opener at McMahon Stadium on June 7 with Calgary prevailing by a score of 38-26. Dedrick Mills rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns for the Red and White while Clark Barnes had a game-high 112 receiving yards.

Mills enters Week 19 as the leading rusher in the CFL with 1,120 yards. The hotly contested battle for the league rushing crown also features Saskatchewan's A.J. Ouellette, who trails Mills by 10 yards, and BC's James Butler, who is 17 yards back of the league leader.

The Stamps are 3-4 on the road in 2025 and 2-4 against East Division opponents. The Ticats are 4-3 at home and 4-5 against the West.

