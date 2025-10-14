Roughriders Sign O'Day, Mace to Two-Year Contract Extensions

Published on October 14, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Roughriders' Vice President of Football Operations and Head Coach both ink deals through the 2028 season

Hot off securing first place overall in the Canadian Football League standings and the Western Final at home at Mosaic Stadium, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are thrilled to announce that Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day and Head Coach Corey Mace have each signed two-year contract extensions.

"These last two seasons have been incredibly special for Rider Nation and our football club, and so much of that has to do with the winning culture created by Corey and Jeremy," said Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "I know we are just at the beginning of what they have created - and I look forward to what they are able to accomplish not only as we head into a Western Final at home this season, but for many years to come."

The 2025 season marked Jeremy O'Day's 27th year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and his seventh as the Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager.

Over his time as General Manager, O'Day, and his strong personnel department, have scouted and signed exceptional football talent including two current 1,000-yard receivers (KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers) and 1,000-yard rusher A.J. Ouellette. This builds off a strong 2024 season in which the Roughriders were home to the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player (Rolan Milligan Jr.) and the West Division's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman (Logan Ferland). The Roughriders also had a league-best nine divisional All-CFL players and a league-leading five All-CFLers in Ferland (guard), Milligan Jr. (defensive halfback), Micah Johnson (defensive tackle), C.J. Reavis (cover linebacker) and Marcus Sayles (cornerback). In 2023, O'Day brought quarterback Trevor Harris to Saskatchewan in free agency. Since joining the team, Harris has provided veteran leadership in the locker room and thrown for nearly 9,000 yards and 50 touchdowns over 32 games in Green and White.

O'Day has a keen eye for Canadian talent, with 17 of his draft selections currently on the Roughrider roster - including Ajou Ajou (2024), A.J. Allen (2020), Samuel Emilus (2022), Kian Schaffer-Baker (2020) and Ali Saad (2025).

Importantly, at the end of the 2023 season, O'Day embarked on an extensive search to find the 48th Head Coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, leading him to the hiring of Corey Mace.

O'Day began his career as a Roughrider player in 1999 and joined the football operations staff in 2011. He has won two Grey Cups in Saskatchewan, one as player in 2007 and one as Assistant General Manager in 2013. He also won a Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts in 1997. He was named Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager on January 18, 2019, and celebrated a first-place finish as part of that season.

In his second year as Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator, Mace has led his 12-4 team to first place overall for just the fifth time in Roughrider history, putting the team one win away from a berth in the 2025 Grey Cup in Winnipeg.

As of the end of Week 18, the Roughriders are ranked by CFL Stats as the top defence in the league and lead the CFL in several other important categories including:

First place in:

Fewest Points Allowed (346)

Fewest First Downs Allowed (289)

Fewest Rushing Yards Allowed (79.5 per game average)

Time of Possession (31:48)

Interceptions (21, tied)

Kickoff return average (24.3 yards)

Second Place in:

Net Offence (5904 yards/393.6 yards average)

Average Yards earned per play (7.03)

30+ yard completions (30)

Sacks Made (38)

Turnovers Forced (34)

Turnover Ratio (+7)

Third Place in:

Offensive Touchdowns (40)

Sacks Allowed (22)

Big Plays (45)

His 2025 accomplishments built on the foundation he started within the locker room and across the organization in 2024, earning him the 2024 West Division Coach of the Year honours. He currently holds a 21-12-1 record as the Roughriders' Head Coach and in his first season at the helm, led the Club to its first home playoff game since 2021. His "go 1-and-0" mantra and family-first culture have gone beyond the walls of Mosaic Stadium and resonated with the entire province and all of Rider Nation.

A three-time Grey Cup Champion, Mace, who hails from Vancouver, B.C., joined the Roughriders after spending two seasons (2022-23) as the defensive coordinator of the Toronto Argonauts and headed one of the league's top defences.

Prior to his time in Toronto, he spent six seasons (2016-21) as the defensive line coach with the Calgary Stampeders, a position he took immediately after retiring as a player in 2015. Mace played in 40 games with the Calgary Stampeders after three years with the NFL's Buffalo Bills. He was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second round of the 2007 CFL Draft.

In addition to his 2022 Grey Cup Championship with Toronto, Mace won two Grey Cups with the Stampeders - as a player in 2014 and as a coach in 2018.







