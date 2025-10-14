Lions Mourn Loss of 1994 Grey Cup Champion Dave Easley

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are saddened to learn of the passing of former player and long-time coach Dave Easley.

A product of the Vancouver Junior Blue Bombers program, Easley suited up in 64 games at safety for the Lions from 1969-72. His four interceptions and 350 punt return yards in 1969 earned him the top Canadian rookie in the West Division.

After his playing career wrapped up with stints in Hamilton and Edmonton, Easley embarked on a 28-year coaching career that began with the Vancouver Trojans and a Canadian Bowl victory in 1982. From there, it was on to the UBC Thunderbirds from 1983-87, where he helped the program claim a Vanier Cup win in 1986 under the late Frank Smith.

Easley then earned a Grey Cup ring on the Toronto Argonauts staff in 1991, making him the first coach in Canadian football history to win championships at the junior, university and professional levels.

Easley returned home to serve as special teams coordinator with the Lions from 1993-99, winning a second Grey Cup to cap off the magical 1994 campaign.







