Blue Bombers Add Two to Practice Roster

Published on October 14, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive end DeShaan Dixon and American offensive lineman Ben Dooley to the practice roster.

Dixon (6-4, 247, Norfolk State; born: December 16, 1998, in Chesapeake, VA.) joins the Bombers after time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2022-2024), and a five-year collegiate career with Norfolk State (2017-2021).

During his time at Norfolk State, Dixon appeared in 42 games, recording 154 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks. He earned first-team All-MEAC honours in his senior year after leading the conference in sacks (9) and ranking second in tackles for loss (12.5). He was also an invitee to the East-West Shrine Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl following his 2021 season.

Dixon signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team's 53-man roster out of training camp and appeared in three games during his rookie season, registering one tackle. In 2023, he was waived during final roster cuts but was retained on the practice squad and later signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January 2024.

Dooley (6-5, 320, Boise State; born: April 3, 2001, in Fallon, NV.) signs with the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Boise State (2020-2024), and time with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent.

During his career at Boise State, he earned multiple honours including First Team AllMountain West, College Football Network Third Team AllAmerica, and repeated Academic AllMountain West accolades.

In his final season, he started all 14 games at left guard, helped anchor an offensive line that facilitated a schoolrecord 3,365 rushing yards, and allowed only one sack in 428 passblocking opportunities.

After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dooley signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent.







