BC Lions Host Edmonton Elks, as Race for Home Playoff Game Heats Up

Published on October 14, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions continue their quest for a home playoff game as they host the Edmonton Elks this Friday, October 17 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

With upper bowl seating open, fans can expect an action-packed game filled with country-themed activations all night long. Starting with the Backyard Party, presented by PlayNow Sports, festivities begin at 5:00 pm on Terry Fox Plaza.

Inside, BC Place shifts into a country bar, with bull riding, line dancing and performances from local country band Whiskey Blind. After the game, fans can show their game ticket at The Yale Saloon before midnight for free entry.

London Drugs will also be hosting a toy drive to get a head start on the holiday season. Fans can drop off unwrapped and brand-new toys or cash donation inside Gate H to be enter in a draw. Prizes include 4 tickets to a 2026 regular season game in Vancouver, a London Drugs $250 gift card and a gift basket including firefighter calendars from Vancouver Fire Charities.

It's time to dust off those cowboy boots and help cheer on the Lions. Tickets start at only $19.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.