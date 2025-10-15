Alouettes Extend Caleb Johnson Through 2027

Published on October 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that American linebacker Caleb Johnson has signed an extension through 2027.

Johnson (6'1'', 235 lbs.) signed with the Montreal Alouettes in August 2025. He played in his first CFL game last Monday.

Recently he was in the UFL with the Arlington Renegades. In 2025, he had 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in ten games.

The Murrieta, CA, signed with the New York Jets in May 2023. He made 13 tackles (five solos, eight assisted) in four preseason games.

For the rest of the 2023 season, he was on the practice squads of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals. Then, the 27-year-old signed with the Cleveland Browns. In 2024, he made 14 tackles (eight solos, six assisted) in three preseason games.

Collegiately, Johnson played one season at Fullerton College with whom he won the CCCAA state championship in 2017 with the Hornets.

He also played for the University of Texas Longhorns. Then, he transferred to UCLA to play for the Bruins in 2020-21 and earned 89 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions in 18 games.

Johnson concluded his collegiate career with the Miami Hurricanes in 2022 and registered 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 12 games.







