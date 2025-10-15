Philpot Wins Herm Harrison Memorial Award

Published on October 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders receiver Jalen Philpot is the 2025 recipient of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award.

Established in 2013, the annual award recognizes a Stampeders player for his outstanding community service. One of the franchise's all-time greats, Herm Harrison played for the Stampeders from 1964-72 and was a West Division all-star on six occasions and a CFL all-star three times. Harrison remained in Calgary following his playing days and continued to support numerous community initiatives.

"Truly thankful to receive the Herm Harrison Memorial Award," said Philpot. "Growing up in Canada, I was that kid watching the CFL every weekend - looking up to CFL athletes such as Bobby Singh, Rolly Lumbala and Solomon Elimimian, who were making positive impacts in my community through camps and social interactions. They made me believe it was possible and inspired me to chase this dream, and to now be recognized in this way means a lot.

"I'm grateful for everyone who's supported me along the journey and for the chance to give back and inspire the next generation the same way I was inspired."

In his fourth season with the Red and White, the affable Philpot is as valuable contributor in the community as he is on the field.

The University of Calgary alum has been a consistent presence in Calgary schools, connecting with youth through the Stamps' off-season basketball program as well as the Football 101 and flag football initiatives, teaching junior high students the fundamentals of football and fostering teamwork by playing alongside them.

Philpot has also participated in the Reading. .. Give It a Shot! program, which motivates students from kindergarten to Grade 6 to read by offering incentives like literacy collector cards. He's also contributed to CGY Champs by creating video content that supports K-8 students in building social and emotional learning skills.

Furthering his commitment to youth and inclusion in sport, Philpot supported the Kids Up Front Poker Tournament, which raises funds to help lower the financial barriers to youth participation in sports and recreational activities. He has also taken part in a Canadian Blood Services campaign. Additionally, he serves as an ambassador for the Hike for Hospice, visiting local hospice facilities and participating in events to raise awareness and support for end-of-life care.

Philpot is also an active member of the Every Yard Counts program, the Stampeders' longest-standing community initiative. Stampeders players visit the Alberta Children's Hospital before every home game to spend time with young patients and their families.

Past winners of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award include Rob Cote (2013), Randy Chevrier (2014), Bo Levi Mitchell (2015 and 2016), Joshua Bell (2017), Rob Maver (2018 and 2019), Kamar Jorden (2021), Colton Hunchak (2022), Reggie Begelton (2023) and Marken Michel (2024).







