CFL Honour Roll: Week 19 - Harris Earns Player of the Week
Published on October 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Trevor Harris, Mike Rose and the Edmonton Elks' offensive line have made the grade for Week 19 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 19: OFFENCE
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | TOR 19 - SSK 27
PFF Player Grade: 90.0
23-of-29 passing (79.3 per cent) for 340 yards; third consecutive 300+ yard game
Three 30+ yard completions
Two touchdown passes and zero interceptions
140.0 efficiency rating
Fourth CFL Honour Roll All-Week selection (Weeks 6, 7, 9 and 12), including Player of the Week in Week 7; Player of the Month in July
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 19: DEFENCE
DL | Mike Rose | Saskatchewan Roughriders | TOR 19 - SSK 27
PFF Player Grade: 86.0
33 total defensive snaps
88.2 Grade on 29 pass rush snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 19: OFFENSIVE LINE
Edmonton Elks | WPG 20 - EDM 25
PFF unit grade: 80.8
Top-3 performers:
Brett Boyko | 76.2
Mark Korte | 74.6
David Beard | 74.4
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 19
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 90.0
RB | Dedrick Mills | Calgary | 81.4
REC | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan | 88.7
OL | Nick Callender | Montreal | 79.0
DL | Mike Rose | Saskatchewan | 86.0
LB | Najee Murray | Montreal | 74.9
DB | Benjie Franklin | Toronto | 81.0
RET | Mario Alford | Saskatchewan | 66.9
K/P | José Maltos Diaz | Montreal | 83.1
ST | Marc-Antoine Dequoy | Montreal | 92.6
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg
93.4 | W15 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Montreal
93.4 | W16 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
93.2 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton
92.6 | W14 | RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton
92.2 | W15 | REC | Tyson Philpot | Montreal
91.7 | W18 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton
91.6 | W13 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan
