Antario Brown Released

The Calgary Stampeders have released American running back Antario Brown from their practice roster.

The Northern Illinois University originally joined the Red and White's practice roster on Oct. 7.

The Stamps return to action on Saturday when they play host to the Toronto Argonauts. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 5 p.m. MDT.







