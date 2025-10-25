Hamilton Tiger-Cats Clinch Division and Will Host Eastern Final in Hamilton

Published on October 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have clinched the East Division title and earned a direct berth in the Eastern Final of the 112th Grey Cup Playoffs. The division crown was confirmed following today's 35-15 win against Ottawa.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Clinch Division and Will Host Eastern Final in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ONT. - (Oct. 24, 2025) - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have clinched the East Division title and earned a direct berth in the Eastern Final of the 112th Grey Cup Playoffs. The division crown was confirmed following today's 35-15 win against Ottawa.

The victory gives Hamilton a bye week, allowing the team to bypass the Division Semi-Final and host the Eastern Final in Hamilton on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. ET.

Fans attending the Eastern Final are encouraged to take part in The Blackout by wearing all black to the game.

Tickets for the Eastern Final are on sale now and are expected to sell out. Fans are encouraged to act quickly and secure their seats here.

- TICATS -







Canadian Football League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.