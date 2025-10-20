Alouettes Sign Danny Maciocia, Jason Maas to Two-Year Extensions

Published on October 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that they have signed senior vice president of football operations and general manager Danny Maciocia and head coach Jason Maas to two-year contract extensions. Maciocia and Maas are now signed through the 2029 and 2028 seasons respectively.

Maciocia returned to the Alouettes as general manager in January of 2020. He named Maas head coach in December of 2023. The two men have a long-standing relationship that dates back to 2002 when Maciocia was the offensive coordinator in Edmonton and Maas was a quarterback on the team.

Since joining forces in Montreal, Maciocia and Maas have led the Alouettes to a Grey Cup Championship in 2023 and 33 regular season victories over three seasons.

Under Maciocia's watch, the Alouettes have acquired many impact players including quarterback Davis Alexander. He and his staff have also drafted and developed several Canadian stars like Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, David Dallaire, Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Pier-Olivier Lestage, Tyson Philpot, Tyrell Richards, Lwal Uguak and many others.

In five years with Maciocia as general manager, the Als have never missed the postseason.

"I'm thankful for the continued stability that Mr. Pierre Karl Péladeau has brought to this organization. I'm also grateful that he continues to place his trust in Jason and me," Maciocia said.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to build a winning culture within the Alouettes organization alongside Coach Maas. Jason and I have worked together for many years, and I'm thrilled that we'll continue to do so. His leadership in the locker room has been crucial to our success. He holds himself, our players, and our coaches accountable every single day, and he's a major reason why we've achieved the level of success we have since his arrival."

Maas has an impressive 33-19-1 as head coach of the Alouettes. Earlier this season, the 49-year-old became just the sixth coach in franchise history to surpass the 30-win mark. He is just four victories away from tying Lew Hayman for fifth all time.

"I can't thank Mr. Péladeau enough for his continued belief in what we're building," said Maas.

"A commitment to excellence starts at the top of any organization, and our owner, Mr. Péladeau, is a great example of that. It's been a pleasure working with Danny again. We have a clear understanding of each other's expectations, and that's played a big role in our success over the past few seasons. I'm proud of the culture we've built together, and I look forward to continuing our work together for the foreseeable future."

The Alouettes (10-7-0) will play their final regular season game of the 2025 season in Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. (TSN, RDS, TSN 690, 98.5 FM). The Als can finish in first place in the East Division with a win over the Blue Bombers and a Redblacks victory over Hamilton on Friday night.

