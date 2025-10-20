Western Semi-Final Tickets on Sale to General Public at 10am on Wednesday, October 22

Published on October 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - With the race for second place in the Western Division still very much in their hands, the BC Lions announced today that Grey Cup Playoffs tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10:00 am.

With a victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, the Lions will clinch second place in the division and homefield advantage against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, November 1 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. The Western Semi-Final kicks off at 3:30 pm.

"Nothing beats the atmosphere of playoff football in our house," said Lions' president Duane Vienneau.

"The support from our great fans has been outstanding all season long. We need them to help us PACK the dome come November."

The Lions would also secure second place with losses by the Stampeders on Friday and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

Lions season ticket holders, sponsors and insiders can secure their seats NOW, via our pre-sales.







