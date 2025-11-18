Stampeders Re-Sign Three

Published on November 18, 2025

Calgary Stampeders receiver Vyshonne Janusas

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national receiver Vyshonne Janusas, American receiver Ryan Jones and American defensive lineman Devonte O'Malley. All three players were on the Red and White's practice roster at the conclusion of the 2025 Canadian Football League season.

Vyshonne Janusas Receiver College: Guelph Height: 5.11 Weight: 224 Born: Jan. 3, 2001 Birthplace: Windsor, ON National

A fifth-round selection by Calgary in the 2025 draft, Janusas saw action in 10 games for the Stamps this season and had two catches for 14 yards.

In 16 games over three seasons at the University of Guelph, the Windsor, Ont., product made 71 catches for 1,010 yards and eight touchdowns and returned 30 kickoffs for 800 yards and one major.

Ryan Jones Receiver College: East Carolina Height: 6.02 Weight: 248 Born: Aug. 20, 1999 Birthplace: Charlotte, NC American

Jones attended the Stamps' 2025 training camp and saw action in one pre-season game. He was placed on the retired list on May 26 and rejoined the club on Sept. 22 when he was placed on the practice roster.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants in 2023 and was added to the National Football League team's practice squad at the conclusion of training camp that year.

In college, Jones played his final two seasons at East Carolina and in 24 games for the Pirates, he had 78 catches for 855 yards and nine touchdowns. Jones started his collegiate career as a linebacker at Oklahoma. In 18 games over two seasons with the Sooners, he had 29 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and also had one interception.

Devonte O'Malley Defensive lineman College: Northen Illinois Height: 6.03 Weight: 288 Born: June 28, 2002 Birthplace: Hammond, IN American

O'Malley joined the Stampeders on Sept. 22 and spent the remainder of the season on Calgary's practice roster. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the NFL's Tennessee Titans in May of 2025 and attended training camp with the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Stamps.

Before turning pro, O'Malley played five seasons at Northern Illinois. In 56 games for the Huskies, he made 127 tackles including 29.5 tackles for loss and also had 22 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one blocked kick.

O'Malley was a first-team all-Mid-American Conference selection in 2024 after accumulating a career-high 39 tackles and eight sacks. He was voted second-team all-conference in 2022.

Canadian Football League Stories from November 18, 2025

