Royals SIgn 2025 Kelly Cup Champion, 6'3" Blue-Liner Vincent Sevigny for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Vincent Sévigny has signed an ECHL contract with the club for the 2025-26 season.

Sévigny, 24, is entering his fourth professional season following a career-high 2024-25 campaign where he registered 19 points (4g-15a), 24 penalty minutes and a +25 rating in 49 regular season games with the Trois-Rivières Lions. A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, the Quebec City, Quebec native added seven points (2g-5a) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games, including two points (1g-1a) in three games played during Trois-Rivières' Kelly Cup Finals victory over the Toledo Walleye, four games to one. In the 2024-25 campaign, he also skated in five games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

"We are beyond excited that Vincent chose to be a Reading Royal, he has great pedigree," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He played a large role on his team that won the ECHL championship last year, he won a championship in junior hockey as well. He is big, he skates well and is one of the best defenders in the league. We look forward to seeing his game continue to grow here as a Royal."

The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot defenseman played his first two seasons pro with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL where he logged 22 points (6g-18a) in 86 games. Across 140 pro career regular season games, Sévigny has accumulated 41 points (10g-31a) between the AHL and ECHL.

Prior to going pro, Sévigny played parts of five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) between the Saint John Sea Dogs, of which he captained and led the team to a Memorial Cup title in 2022 with 36 points (11g-25a) in 37 games, and the Victoriaville Tigres where he hoisted the President's Cup in 2021 (now titled the Gilles-Courteau Trophy) and was an alternate captain for three seasons (2019-22). Across 215 QMJHL career games, Sévigny totaled 212 points (36g-85a).

Additionally, Sévigny's father, Pierre, played 78 National Hockey League career games between the Montreal Canadians (1993-95, 1996-97) and New York Rangers (1997-98), as well as won gold with Team Canada at the 1991 U20 World Junior Championships.

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (8): Cam Cook, Jacob Frasca, Jordan Frasca, Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Yvan Mongo, Patrick Moynihan

Defensemen (5): Nick Carabin, Artyom Kulakov, Jack Page, Vincent Sévigny, Robbie Stucker

Goalie (1): Vinnie Purpura







