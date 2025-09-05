Brehdan Engum Inks First Pro Deal with Norfolk
Published on September 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed defenseman Brehdan Engum to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.
Engum, 25, is scheduled to join the Admirals for his first full season as a professional.
The Burnsville, MN naive is coming off his fifth season in the college ranks, where he suited up in 30 games for Boston University. He finished the season with a +7 rating and was second on the Terriers in blocked shots (62).
In his first four collegiate seasons, Engum was a member of the UMass-Lowell River Hawks. In his sophomore season (2021-22), he was named an assistant captain and achieved a career-high +13, which ranked second on the club.
Throughout his five seasons of college hockey, Engum finished second or better on his respective team in blocked shots.
"Brehdan Engum has a big year ahead, coming off an injury which forced him to miss playoffs and BU's national championship bid," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He's a simple defenseman that will be relied on using his size and presence early in the year."
The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 16 players (11 forwards, five defensemen):
D - Carson Musser, Josh McDougall, Connor Fedorek, Jaden Shields, Brehdan Engum
F - Brandon Osmundson, Grant Hebert, Jace Isley, Sean Montgomery, German Yavash, Marko Reifenberger, Jack O'Leary, Matt Crasa, Tanner Andrew, Brady Fleurent, Kristóf Papp
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Brehdan Engum with Boston University
ECHL Stories from September 5, 2025
- Brehdan Engum Inks First Pro Deal with Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Bring Home WMU National Champions Knuble & Drazner - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.