Brehdan Engum Inks First Pro Deal with Norfolk

Published on September 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Brehdan Engum with Boston University

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed defenseman Brehdan Engum to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Engum, 25, is scheduled to join the Admirals for his first full season as a professional.

The Burnsville, MN naive is coming off his fifth season in the college ranks, where he suited up in 30 games for Boston University. He finished the season with a +7 rating and was second on the Terriers in blocked shots (62).

In his first four collegiate seasons, Engum was a member of the UMass-Lowell River Hawks. In his sophomore season (2021-22), he was named an assistant captain and achieved a career-high +13, which ranked second on the club.

Throughout his five seasons of college hockey, Engum finished second or better on his respective team in blocked shots.

"Brehdan Engum has a big year ahead, coming off an injury which forced him to miss playoffs and BU's national championship bid," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He's a simple defenseman that will be relied on using his size and presence early in the year."

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 16 players (11 forwards, five defensemen):

D - Carson Musser, Josh McDougall, Connor Fedorek, Jaden Shields, Brehdan Engum

F - Brandon Osmundson, Grant Hebert, Jace Isley, Sean Montgomery, German Yavash, Marko Reifenberger, Jack O'Leary, Matt Crasa, Tanner Andrew, Brady Fleurent, Kristóf Papp

