ECHL Transactions - October 12
Published on October 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 12, 2025:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Amedeo Mastrangeli, D
Shawn Kennedy, F
Iowa:
Hunter Brackett, F
Kalamazoo:
Ben Schultheis, D
Worcester:
JC Campagna, F
Ben Lindberg, D
Nathan Berke, F
Matt Myers, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Iowa:
Jacob Arsenault, D
Worcester:
Luke Pavacich, G
Tyson Gilmour, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Kyle Jeffers, F (from Savannah)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Braeden Kressler, F Assigned from Toronto Marlies by Toronto Maple Leafs
Add Ken Appleby, G Assigned by Toronto Marlies
Fort Wayne:
Add Jalen Smereck, D Transferred from Tryout Agreement to ECHL SPC
Idaho:
Delete Eric Parker, D Traded to Norfolk
Norfolk:
Add Eric Parker, D Traded from Idaho
