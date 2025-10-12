ECHL Transactions - October 12

Published on October 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 12, 2025:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Amedeo Mastrangeli, D

Shawn Kennedy, F

Iowa:

Hunter Brackett, F

Kalamazoo:

Ben Schultheis, D

Worcester:

JC Campagna, F

Ben Lindberg, D

Nathan Berke, F

Matt Myers, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Iowa:

Jacob Arsenault, D

Worcester:

Luke Pavacich, G

Tyson Gilmour, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Kyle Jeffers, F (from Savannah)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Braeden Kressler, F Assigned from Toronto Marlies by Toronto Maple Leafs

Add Ken Appleby, G Assigned by Toronto Marlies

Fort Wayne:

Add Jalen Smereck, D Transferred from Tryout Agreement to ECHL SPC

Idaho:

Delete Eric Parker, D Traded to Norfolk

Norfolk:

Add Eric Parker, D Traded from Idaho







