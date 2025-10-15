Heartlanders Name Leadership Team to Begin 2025-26 Season

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber has named forwards Yuki Miura and Jonny Sorenson alternate captains to begin the 2025-26 regular season. Miura is entering his fourth straight season wearing a letter for the Heartlanders and Sorenson will don the 'A' for the first time with Iowa to start a campaign.

Miura is the only player in Heartlanders history to skate for Iowa in all five seasons of team history, and is the team leader in goals, assists, points and games played.

Sorenson is starting his second full season with Iowa and scored 13 goals and 30 points with Iowa in 2024-25. He captained University of Alaska-Fairbanks in 2023-24 before signing his first professional contract with the Heartlanders.

