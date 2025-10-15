Railers Receive Multiple Skaters from Bridgeport Islanders

Published on October 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forwards Max Dorrington and Ross Mitton were loaned to the Railers from the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League, while defenseman Calle Odelius was re-assigned from the Bridgeport Islanders to Worcester by the New York Islanders.

Dorrington, 24, joins Worcester for his rookie season. The 6'3", 220lb forward played in two games for the Bridgeport Islanders to begin the 2025-26 season, picking up two points (1G, 1A). Dorrington played in 155 games across five seasons of collegiate hockey between St. Lawrence University and Sacred Heart University, totaling 56 points (29G, 27A) along with 165 penalty minutes in that span.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the North Reading, MA native played in 67 games for Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, MA. In his time with Cushing, Dorrington totaled 63 points (30G, 33A) to go with 61 penalty minutes.

Mitton, 25, comes to Worcester for his first season of professional hockey. The 5'10", 190lb forward joined the Bridgeport Islanders at the end of the 2024-25 season, playing in one game and scoring one goal. Mitton begins his professional career following a five-year collegiate career between Colgate University and the University of Maine, where he was a Hockey East Tournament Champion for the 2024-25 season. In 162 collegiate games, he had 83 points (30G, 53A) to go with 66 penalty minutes.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Copiague Harbor, NY native played three seasons in the United States Hockey League between the Fargo Force, Lincoln Stars, and Omaha Lancers from 2017-20. Mitton was a Clark Cup Champion during the 2017-18 season with the Fargo Force. In 132 USHL games, Mitton tallied 54 point (21G, 33A) to go with 112 penalty minutes.

Odelius, 21, arrives in Worcester for his second professional season in Narth America. The 6'0", 192lb defenseman played in 62 games for the Bridgeport Islanders during the 2024-25 season, amassing 13 points (1G, 12A) along with 20 penalty minutes. Odelius is in the second year of his entry-level contract with the New York Islanders, having been drafted #65 overall in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to playing with Bridgeport, the Nykvarn, Sweden native made his Swedish Hockey League debut during the 2021-22 season with Djurgårdens IF, where he returned to play for the 2022-23 & 2023-24 seasons after being drafted by the Islanders. Odelius won gold with Sweden at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship in Germany.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.