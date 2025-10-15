Admirals Receive Three Players from Manitoba

Published on October 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have received the following players from Manitoba:

G - Isaac Poulter

D - Ben Zloty

F - Jack O'Leary

All three players are on the ice for practice with Norfolk on Wednesday morning.

Poulter, 24, signed a one-year contract with the Jets on July 1. He has spent the previous three seasons in the New Jersey Devils organization, playing for their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, and their ECHL affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder. Two years ago, Poulter backstopped the Thunder to three wins in an eventual North Division Finals series win over Norfolk. The Winnipeg native made a franchise record 54 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Admirals. Last season, Poulter spent the entire season in Utica, playing in 36 games with the Comets, posting a 16-13-7 record. In 28 regular-season starts in the ECHL, Poulter has gone 15-8-2 with a 2.82 GAA.

Zloty, 23, is currently on the second year of his two-year contract with the Moose. Last season, the Alberta native posted 34 points (6 goals, 28 assists) in 41 games with the Admirals. He also skated in four contests with the Moose. Zloty has played in 83 career ECHL games with Idaho and Norfolk, totaling 13 goals and 44 assists.

O'Leary, 25, signed a standard player contract with the Admirals back in August. He was one of six players on Norfolk's roster to receive an invite to Manitoba Training Camp. He made the club out of camp and signed a tryout contract with the Moose on October 9. Last season, O'Leary signed a tryout deal with the Admirals and ended up playing in nine Kelly Cup Playoff games, posting three points.







