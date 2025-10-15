Railers Announce Multiple Transactions

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defensemen Matt Stief and Michael Ferrandino, along with goaltender Thomas Gale have been signed to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 ECHL season. Additionally, defenseman Jason Horvath has been acquired from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for future considerations, while defenseman Ryan Dickinson has been traded to the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for future considerations.

Stief, 29, arrives in Worcester following a season with the Glasgow Clan of the Elite Ice Hockey League. In 30 games with the Clan, Stief recorded five points (2G, 3A) along with eight penalty minutes. Stief played in three seasons in the EHL, including two with the Adirondack Thunder. In 190 ECHL games, the 5'9", 174 lb defenseman has provided 79 points (8G, 71A) to go with 52 penalty minutes. Steif participated in one season in the Southern Professional Hockey League, tallying seven points (1G, 6A) for the Macon Mayhem.

Prior to professional hockey, the Boca Raton, FL native played four years of collegiate hockey with the Canisius College Golden Griffins from 2016-2020. Stief was Atlantic Hockey America Regular Season Champions with Canisius in the 2016-17 season. Across 133 collegiate games, Steif picked up 60 points (5G, 55A), along with 32 penalty minutes.

Ferrandino, 25, comes to Worcester ahead of his first full professional season. The 5'11", 176lb defenseman played in 15 games for the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he had seven points (1G, 6A) along with two penalty minutes and a +10 rating at the end of the 2024-25 season. Prior to professional hockey, the Lisle, IL native had a four-year collegiate career between Division I Univ. of St. Thomas and Division III Augsburg University. In 103 collegiate games, Ferrandino had 33 points (9G, 24A) along with 47 penalty minutes. He was an alternate captain his junior year and captain his senior year at Augsburg.

Prior to collegiate hockey, He played five seasons of junior hockey between the United States Hockey League and North American Hockey League. In 260 juniors games, he totaled 59 points (3G, 56A) and 95 penalty minutes.

Gale, 25, signs in Worcester for his first full professional season. Gale played in two games at the end of the 2024-25 season for the Wheeling Nailers following the conclusion of his four-year NCAA career with the Holy Cross Crusaders. In 83 collegiate games, the 6'1", 181lb goaltender recorded a 2.41 goals against average to go with a .917 save percentage and a 37-35-6 record. In 39 games across his senior season at Holy Cross, Gale notched a 2.14GAA, .927SV% and a 24-13-2 record to go with two shutouts.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Kirkland, QC native played in three seasons at Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, MA from 2016-2019 where he recorded a .921 save percentage in 64 games. Gale played one season with the Boston Junior Bruins of the National Collegiate Development Conference

Horvath, 25, arrives in Worcester for his fifth professional season. The 6'1", 198lb defenseman has spent time with the Maine Mariners, Rapid City Rush, Trois-Rivières Lions, and Idaho Steelheads, amassing 114 games of ECHL experience. Horvath has totaled 37 points (2G, 35A) along with 63 penalty minutes across his tenure in the ECHL. Horvath has spent time in Romania as well as the Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey.

Prior to professional hockey, the Russell, ON, native spent time with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, where he tallied 64 points (10G, 54A) in 209 games played. Horvath was named an alternate captain for Halifax during his final season of junior hockey during the 2020-21 season.

Dickinson, 26, first joined Worcester during the 2023-24 season amid his senior year at SUNY-Oswego. In 75 games with Worcester over two seasons, he amassed 13 points (2G, 11A) to go with 78 penalty minutes and a -7 rating.

