K-Wings Sign Forward Andre Ghantous for 2025-26

August 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday the signing of forward Andre Ghantous to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Ghantous, 26, is a 5-foot 9-inch, 185-pound, Glendale, CA native, entering his second professional season. He joins the K-Wings following impactful seasons in both the ECHL and with a taste of AHL action.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a historic franchise like the Kalamazoo Wings," Ghantous said. "I can't wait for this upcoming season to play in front of this incredible fan base and bring a lot of excitement & energy on the ice every night."

Last year with the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL), Ghantous played 56 regular-season games, tallying 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points, along with 20 penalty minutes. He was also loaned to the Utica Comets (AHL), appearing in three games, recording 1 goal and 1 assist.

Ghantous brings a proven scoring touch from his collegiate career at Northern Michigan University from 2019-2024, where over four seasons he posted 32 goals and 92 assists, totaling 124 points, and demonstrated consistent offensive production & leadership (alternate & team captain).

The K-Wings will continue to announce player signings weekly in the build-up to their home opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







